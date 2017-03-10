NEWS

Oakland police officer injured in early morning car accident

An Oakland police officer is in the hospital after a scary crash Friday morning involving another car. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
An Oakland police officer is in the hospital after a scary crash Friday morning involving another car.

The accident happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Broadway and Ridgeway Ave.

A police spokesperson said the officer was on his way to a priority call but wasn't sure if his lights and sirens were on or if he was the primary officer or the cover. That is still under investigation.

His patrol car was so damaged it had to be towed away. The officer was southbound on Broadway when he hit and knocked over a light pole. He also hit a tree in the median.

Another car that was also southbound on Broadway was involved. They don't know who hit who at this point.



The other driver was OK, only the officer was hurt. A witness said he helped pull the officer out of his car and the officer was pretty shaken up.

The crash was loud and woke some people up. "Boom! Boom! Band! Bang! And I'm like, oh my gosh. You know. Cause it's quiet up here," Oakland resident Antionette Slade said.

Officers shut down the block of Broadway at 42nd as they investigated and cleaned up. It was so early in the morning that it didn't cause too much inconvenience.

One northbound lane is blocked as city crews work to repair the light pole.

The officer is reportedly OK and recovering nicely.

Police say the collision is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call (510) 777-8570.

