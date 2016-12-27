OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr in good spirits after successful surgery

Oakland Raiders QT Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr is out of surgery, and in good spirits Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Carr's injury puts damper on Raiders 33-25 win over Colts


Carr tweeted "surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process! Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!"

Carr suffered a broken fibula during a play in Saturday's game against the Indianopolis Colts.

Cornerback Sean Smith expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform in the playoffs, even without Carr.

Click here for more stories on the Oakland Raiders.
Related Topics:
newssportsnflOakland RaidersDerek Carrnfl playoffssurgeryhospitalOakland
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Derek Carr has surgery; expected out 6-8 weeks, says source
Oakland Raiders, fans, stay resilient without QB Derek Carr
Raiders QB Matt McGloin 'ready to go' in place of injured Derek Carr
QB Derek Carr carted off in air cast after suffering broken right fibula
More Oakland Raiders
NEWS
Millions worth of fur coats stolen in brazen heist
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target store
Black Box Suggests Mechanical, Pilot Error to Blame for Russian Military Plane Crash
More News
Top Stories
Man fatally stabbed inside Hayward Target store
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
San Francisco judge denies request on new use of force policy
Millions worth of fur coats stolen in brazen heist
Police investigating shooting at Pleasant Hill shopping center
South Bay family under attack after suspected DUI crash
Show More
Backpack that triggered Trump Tower evacuation filled with toys
Police warn against leaving boxes from expensive gifts on curb
Mall brawls get dozens arrested across US
SFPD investigating after Uber driver says he was shot at
Curry family to distribute boxes for Annual Feed the Children event
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos