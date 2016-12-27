Surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process!Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 27, 2016

Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr is out of surgery, and in good spirits Tuesday afternoon.Carr tweeted "surgery couldn't have gone better! Received great news! Already started the recovery process! Thank you for all of your prayers as I heal up!"Carr suffered a broken fibula during a play in Saturday's game against the Indianopolis Colts.Cornerback Sean Smith expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform in the playoffs, even without Carr.