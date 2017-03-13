NEWS

Officials investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting near a Home Depot on Soscol Avenue in Napa this evening.

Napa police received 911 calls of a man wielding a knife near the Home Depot at 6:15 p.m.

Napa Police Department Chief Steve Potter said officers responded and made contact with a man as he crossed Kansas Street near the Black Bear Diner.

Fearing for their safety, two officers fired shots at the knife-wielding man and he died at the scene.

Officials are investigating the incident at this time.

