REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --Trains are stopped in both directions this evening in Redwood City after a person was fatally struck, according to a Caltrain spokeswoman.
Agency officials said train No. 366 struck a trespasser just after 5 p.m. near Brewster Avenue.
Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said emergency personnel were on scene, and no injuries were reported to passengers onboard the train.
Passengers should expect delays.
366 terminated— Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017
268 -13 mins late @ HIL awaiting single tracking
370 -2? HPK
269 -16? MPK
273 -10? PA#Caltrain
Transit PD reporting NB track lear for resuced speed movement. Single tracking about to begin. #Caltrain— Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017
#SB264 will go to SAnCarlos & turn making all stops northbound to SF.#NB371 will go to RWC & turn making all stops southbound to SJ.— Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017
366 holding at Brewster Ave in RWC. -9 mins late.— Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017
264 holding HIL -8?@SamTrans Route ECR runs El Camino every 15 mins. #Caltrain
#SB366 has struck a trespasser near Brewster. Expect delays as trains hold for investigation. #Caltrain— Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017