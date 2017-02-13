CALTRAIN

One dead after being struck by Caltrain in Redwood City, trains stopped in both directions

Police vehicles are seen in Redwood City, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2017 after a pedestrian was struck and killed. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
Trains are stopped in both directions this evening in Redwood City after a person was fatally struck, according to a Caltrain spokeswoman.

Agency officials said train No. 366 struck a trespasser just after 5 p.m. near Brewster Avenue.

Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said emergency personnel were on scene, and no injuries were reported to passengers onboard the train.

Passengers should expect delays.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
