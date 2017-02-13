366 terminated

268 -13 mins late @ HIL awaiting single tracking

370 -2? HPK

269 -16? MPK

273 -10? PA#Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017

Transit PD reporting NB track lear for resuced speed movement. Single tracking about to begin. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017

#SB264 will go to SAnCarlos & turn making all stops northbound to SF.#NB371 will go to RWC & turn making all stops southbound to SJ. — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017

366 holding at Brewster Ave in RWC. -9 mins late.

264 holding HIL -8?@SamTrans Route ECR runs El Camino every 15 mins. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017

#SB366 has struck a trespasser near Brewster. Expect delays as trains hold for investigation. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 14, 2017

Trains are stopped in both directions this evening in Redwood City after a person was fatally struck, according to a Caltrain spokeswoman.Agency officials said train No. 366 struck a trespasser just after 5 p.m. near Brewster Avenue.Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said emergency personnel were on scene, and no injuries were reported to passengers onboard the train.Passengers should expect delays.