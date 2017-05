Parents of missing Vallejo teen return to abduction site one year later

Parents just want to know what happened to their little girl. #abc7now #Vallejo pic.twitter.com/JBAvFStKpa — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 25, 2017

On the 1 year anniversary of Pearl Pinson’s abduction, parents return to where she was last seen. #vallejo #abc7now pic.twitter.com/CeAJzkP26w — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 25, 2017

This heart…where the found her blood.

Pearl was 15 years old at the time.

Walking to school. #Vallejo #abc7now pic.twitter.com/vDsXyy6QG2 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 25, 2017

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s shot and killed suspect Fernando Castro one day later.

No sign of Peal. #vallejo #abc7now pic.twitter.com/BxtD4VIw5c — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 25, 2017

Investigators found traces of blood in vehicle, but no sign of Pearl. Remains a mystery. #Vallejo #abc7now pic.twitter.com/kj5KwlGUji — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 25, 2017

Investigators report sightings from as far away as Washington State. #vallejo #abc7now pic.twitter.com/fdOuftLCGN — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 25, 2017

Hard to miss for anyone passing beneath. Reminders remain one year later. #abc7now #Vallejo pic.twitter.com/A7TvbSm9yn — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) May 25, 2017

Imagine kissing your teenage daughter as she leaves for school, telling her you love her, and never seeing her again, knowing she had been kidnapped and nothing else. That is the background leading to a gathering in Vallejo on Thursday.Don't let the brightly colored balloons or gathered crowd mislead you. When the friends and family of Pearl Pinson gathered next to a Little League field in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, it was hard and painful."I thought we would have found her by now," Pearl's sister, Rosey, said.Rosey did. Her father James and mother, Joyce Mitchell, did as well. But as a sign on the walkway over Highway 780 reads, where is she? Is their daughter dead or alive?When asked how she deals with not knowing, Joyce said, "I try not thinking about it. I don't know."One year ago, 15-year-old Pearl had been walking to school when witnesses say they saw 19-year-old Fernando Castro attack her and drag her away screaming.Surveillance cameras traced his car to Jenner, then to Santa Barbara where, the next day, he died in a shootout with police . Detectives never found more than traces of Pearl's blood in the car and no sign of a body."We don't know where he took her, what he did with her or why he even took her. The question is why or where she's at," sister Rosey said."They know the importance of getting him alive, but they still took the guy's life," James said.One year later, the overpass above Highway 780 remains a memorial. It's impossible to miss when walking through, hard to ignore when driving beneath and, for family members, let's just hope that the rest of us never know such pain."I will always have hope. Until I have proof that she's not, I'm always going to believe she is alive," Rosey said.When asked if she has anything to say in the chance that Pearl is out there watching, Joyce said, "Pearl I love you. Please come home.""Baby, we have not stopped looking for you," said James.