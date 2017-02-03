UC BERKELEY

Pepper sprayed Trump supporter says she was hit with flag poles at protest

EMBED </>More News Videos

The young woman who was pepper sprayed during an ABC7 News interview says she was targeted again before the protests were over. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The woman who was attacked with pepper spray while ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman was interviewing her Wednesday spoke with ABC News on U.C. Berkeley's campus.

Kiara Robles said after that incident she was targeted again. "They hit you with flag poles, they hit all my friends with flag poles," she said. "I had to jump over a fence. If they wanted to do some serious damage to me in that moment I would have been completely unable to stop them.

We tweeted video of her first encounter Wednesday night. It was retweeted more than 3,500 times.
Related Topics:
newspoliticsrepublicansprotestUC Berkeleyfreedom of speechpepper sprayUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
UC Berkeley responds to violent Milo protesters
UC BERKELEY
Police criticized for lack of action during Berkeley protests
3 arrested in violent protest at UC Berkeley
SF officials search for fault in sinking Millennium Tower
Cleanup underway after violent protest at UC Berkeley
More UC Berkeley
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Corrections Officer 'Saved Lives' Before Dying in Hostage Situation: Union
Soldier Shoots Machete-Wielding Attacker in 'Terrorist in Nature' Incident Near Louvre in Paris
Trump Mocks Schwarzenegger, Prays for 'Apprentice' Ratings
11 Arrested After Protesting Conservative Speaker at NYU
More News
Top Stories
Knife-wielding man shot after attacking soldiers outside Louvre
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
Optional evacuations ordered where Berkeley couple, 2 cats found dead
Millions in damage keeps roads closed in SC Mountains
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police criticized for lack of action during Berkeley protests
SF officials search for fault in sinking Millennium Tower
Show More
VIDEO: Trump supporter pepper sprayed at Milo protest
Majority of Americans want Patriots to lose Super Bowl
EXCLUSIVE: SF deputy arrested after alleged insurance fraud
Coding schools draw students with promise of high-paying jobs
Uber CEO quits President Donald Trump's business leaders' forum
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD officer shot in head makes miraculous recovery
Optional evacuations ordered where Berkeley couple, 2 cats found dead
Millions in damage keeps roads closed in SC Mountains
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
More Video