BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --The woman who was attacked with pepper spray while ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman was interviewing her Wednesday spoke with ABC News on U.C. Berkeley's campus.
Kiara Robles said after that incident she was targeted again. "They hit you with flag poles, they hit all my friends with flag poles," she said. "I had to jump over a fence. If they wanted to do some serious damage to me in that moment I would have been completely unable to stop them.
We tweeted video of her first encounter Wednesday night. It was retweeted more than 3,500 times.
