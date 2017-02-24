NEWS

Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station in Oakland

BART riders were facing major delays after a person was trapped under a train at MacArthur station Friday morning, forcing a station closure. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART riders were facing major delays after a person was trapped under a train at MacArthur station Friday morning, forcing a station closure.

BART issued a service advisory at 10:39 a.m., and no trains were stopping at the station as of 10:55 a.m.

Oakland firefighters were able to pull the person from underneath the train around 11:08 a.m.


The train was heading from Fremont to Richmond. There was no estimated time when the station would reopen.
