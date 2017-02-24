Good news: @OaklandFireDep rescued person under train alive, taken to hospital; MacArthur Stn still closed as @SFBART inspects tracks. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 24, 2017

BART riders were facing major delays after a person was trapped under a train at MacArthur station Friday morning, forcing a station closure.BART issued a service advisory at 10:39 a.m., and no trains were stopping at the station as of 10:55 a.m.Oakland firefighters were able to pull the person from underneath the train around 11:08 a.m.The train was heading from Fremont to Richmond. There was no estimated time when the station would reopen.Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing story.