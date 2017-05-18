Police activity triggers shelter-in-place in El Sobrante

Police activity has triggered evacuations and shelter-in-place in El Sobrante.Police say a shooting occurred during a dispute between two neighbors Nottingham Drive and Archery Way. A man shot at a neighbor, but missed and shot a car, officials said.Police say the suspect and a woman are refusing to come out of their residence. Home immediately near the suspect's residence have been evacuated and neighbors further out are being asked to shelter-in-place.A SWAT team has arrived to the scene.