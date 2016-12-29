NEWS

Police: mom was driving drunk in Healdsburg crash that left 4-year-old boy hurt

An undated image showing the location of a suspected drunk driving crash in Healdsburg.

HEALDSBURG, Calif. --
A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured when his mother crashed while allegedly driving drunk on U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg late Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was apparently not wearing a seatbelt or in a child safety seat when his mother, identified as 36-year-old Melissa Miller of Santa Rosa, crashed near Dry Creek Road just before midnight, CHP officials said.

Miller was speeding in the 2004 Saturn VUE and couldn't negotiate a curve in the road. The Saturn went straight off the road, rolled down an embankment and crashed into a large redwood tree.

Her son was partially ejected from a rear window and was unconscious when emergency crews arrived. He was flown to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland where he is in stable condition, CHP officials said.

Miller was already on probation for a drug charge and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, violation of probation and child endangerment, according to the CHP.
Related Topics:
newsdrunk drivingDUIdui crashmother chargedcar crashcrashcar accidentaccidentHealdsburg
(Copyright 2016 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
1 Dead After Fall from Colorado Chair Lift: Police
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
More News
Top Stories
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Show More
Ring stolen from soldier's mausoleum in Contra Costa County
7 on Your Side helps CPA with StubHub tickets he never bought
Trump reacts to sanctions on Russia for election hacking
Officials investigating source of bad odor in San Francisco
Tributes continue to pour in for Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
More Photos