Police investigating shooting at Pleasant Hill shopping center
Police are investigating violence at a Pleasant Hill mall. Bullets were reportedly fired into several open stores Monday night.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are investigating violence at a Pleasant Hill mall. Bullets were reportedly fired into several open stores Monday night.

It happened at about 9:15 p.m. at the Crossroads Shopping Center.

Police say the shooter got away and so did a key witness. "Witnesses are indicating that the shooter and the victim both fled the scene prior to the police arriving. Some of the area businesses were hit, some windows were broken. No innocent bystanders hit or anything like that though," Pleasant Hill Police Sgt. Brian Leonard said.

The mall was open at the time so it was lucky no one was hurt. This is a very popular shopping center right next to I-680.

Since the two people took off, police say they don't know what the motive was behind the shooting, if it was random or targeted. They're still looking for information on this case.
