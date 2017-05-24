Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in NJ punches worker

NEWS

Police: Man angry he can't pump own gas in New Jersey punches worker

Police released an image of the suspect wanted for the assault of a gas station attendant in Evesham, New Jersey on May 10, 2017.

EVESHAM, New Jersey --
Police say a gas station attendant in New Jersey was punched during a dispute over who could pump gas.

It happened at the 7-Eleven E. Route 70 in Evesham Township on May 10.

According to police, the driver got into an argument with the attendant after being told he was not allowed to pump his own gas.

As they argued, the passenger became involved, police say, and then the passenger punched the attendant in the face.

Police released an image of the passenger on Tuesday.

Both suspects then fled in what was described as a 'newer style black muscle car,' possibly a Ford Mustang or Chevy Camaro.

The gas station attendant was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.
