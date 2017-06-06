Police: Manchester attack evidence found in 49ers duffle bag

MANCHESTER, England (KGO) --British police said they have uncovered "significant evidence" in the Manchester arena bombing investigation. Some of that evidence was inside a San Francisco 49ers duffle bag.
Greater Manchester police tweeted images of the gym bag Tuesday morning. It was found inside a white Nissan last Thursday.
Investigators say bomber Salman Abedi made repeated trips to and from the car between May 18 and May 22, the day of the attack.
Abedi set off a bomb that killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
