MANCHESTER EXPLOSION

Police: Manchester attack evidence found in 49ers duffle bag

Greater Manchester police tweeted these images of the gym bag found during the Manchester bombing investigation on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photos by gmpolice/Twitter)

MANCHESTER, England (KGO) --
British police said they have uncovered "significant evidence" in the Manchester arena bombing investigation. Some of that evidence was inside a San Francisco 49ers duffle bag.

Greater Manchester police tweeted images of the gym bag Tuesday morning. It was found inside a white Nissan last Thursday.

RELATED: Police chief says Manchester searches turn up valuable info

Investigators say bomber Salman Abedi made repeated trips to and from the car between May 18 and May 22, the day of the attack.

Abedi set off a bomb that killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in England
Click here for full coverage on the deadly Manchester Arena terror attack.

