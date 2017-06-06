Police: Manchester attack evidence found in 49ers duffle bag

Image update relating to previous post. pic.twitter.com/h5PonFBt3k — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 6, 2017

British police said they have uncovered "significant evidence" in the Manchester arena bombing investigation. Some of that evidence was inside a San Francisco 49ers duffle bag.Greater Manchester police tweeted images of the gym bag Tuesday morning. It was found inside a white Nissan last Thursday.Investigators say bomber Salman Abedi made repeated trips to and from the car between May 18 and May 22, the day of the attack.Abedi set off a bomb that killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.