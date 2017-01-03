NEWS

Possible serial arsonist targeting palm trees in San Jose

Burned palm trees are seen in San Jose on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE (KGO) --
A possible serial arsonist may be targeting palm trees in the South Bay after a string of fires in the past few weeks.

The rash of small fires has plagued the Highway 101 corridor in San Jose. Several suspicious fires broke out in the early morning hours along Highway 101 near Story Road over the weekend. In one fire, flames spread to a nearby Caltrans storage container.


The latest fire happened Tuesday morning. "This is becoming a chronic fire in this same location. We had over a couple dozen of these calls in the past few weeks at the same location," San Jose Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Bacon told ABC7 News.

At nearby Emma Prusch Park, people said they have seen a homeless man chop down trees, and yelling that trees are evil.


The California Highway Patrol and San Jose fire department are investigating the fires.

Related Topics:
newsfirearsoncrimeSan Jose
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Casts Doubt Over 'So-Called' Russian Hacking
How you can prevent furniture from falling on kids
American Airlines Jet Has 3rd Fume Incident in 3 Months
Chicago's Violence Spills Into 2017 With 28 Shot on New Year's Day
More News
Top Stories
Warriors set to break ground on new San Francisco venue
Kamala Harris sworn in as CA's first African-American senator
Hayward students baking cookies to help classmate with cancer
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 HD
Windy storm dumps rain on Bay Area
Los Altos teen creates suicide help website for peers
Show More
Ford cancels plan to build Mexico plant, adds US jobs
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued
How you can prevent furniture from falling on kids
Crews repair Golden Gate Bridge moveable median barrier
Toddler rescues twin brother from fallen dresser in Utah
More News
Photos
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
2016: A look back at ABC7 News' most popular photo galleries
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
More Photos