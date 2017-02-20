PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President's Day becomes 'Not my president' day for Bay Area protesters

Demonstrators stood out in the rain at San Francisco's Federal Building to protest the presidency of Donald Trump. From his immigration policies to his pick for education secretary, the president is under fire. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On this President's Day several protests have been held against the current president.

"Fight back, resist, stand up and say our country is one that belongs to us," some protesters chanted.

In San Francisco and cities around the country, these protests come exactly one month after mr. Trump took office. In San Jose, demonstrators gathered outside of City Hall Plaza to oppose what they called, "the president's regressive agenda," including the travel ban.

Retired Superior Court Judge Ladoris Cordell says it's impossible to honor the office on this President's Day,"as long as Donald Trump fails to recognize that he is our public servant and he works for us."

"What's really exciting is we have a president actually delivering on his promises," said Jason Clark, the chair of the San Francisco Republican Party. "When you go out and say, 'Not my president,' I think it's more destructive and obstructive than going out and saying, 'Here's an issue, let's advance that issue.'"

The president of the San Francisco young democrats tells us they are urging demonstrators to back up their outrage with action. "We're also asking folks to volunteer at community organizations from anything from the American Civil Liberties Union to Planned Parenthood, etc."

For his part Trump tweeted, "Happy President's Day, Make America Great Again."

There was no mention of the continuing opposition to his presidency.

