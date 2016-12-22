MARIJUANA

Prop 64 results in plea deal for San Rafael man

This is an undated image of John Prescott, who was given a plea deal after Proposition 64 passed in California. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
The passage of Prop 64 is already having an impact on marijuana prosecutions.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Officials say major pot operation uncovered in San Rafael

John Prescott White faced two felonies for cultivation and possession for sale after a raid at his San Rafael home in October 2015. But this week, Marin County prosecutors agreed to a plea deal reducing the charges to a single misdemeanor. Under the agreement, White will serve a month in jail and forfeit $81,340, 45 pounds of marijuana and 18 plants taken in the raid.

In 2015, police made a referral for possible child cruelty in connection with the marijuana operation, but prosecutors declined to pursue a case against John White and his wife, Dr. Rebecca White, citing insufficient evidence.
