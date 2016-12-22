Prop 64 results in plea deal for San Rafael man

The passage of Prop 64 is already having an impact on marijuana prosecutions.John Prescott White faced two felonies for cultivation and possession for sale after a raid at his San Rafael home in October 2015. But this week, Marin County prosecutors agreed to a plea deal reducing the charges to a single misdemeanor. Under the agreement, White will serve a month in jail and forfeit $81,340, 45 pounds of marijuana and 18 plants taken in the raid.In 2015, police made a referral for possible child cruelty in connection with the marijuana operation, but prosecutors declined to pursue a case against John White and his wife, Dr. Rebecca White, citing insufficient evidence.