SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Students at three schools in the South Bay will have to spend another year suffering on hot days without AC. The Alum Rock School District now plans to wait until June of 2018 to install it.
One teacher says on hot days, her students are like melted cheese. And now we're learning the students here and at two other elementary schools will have to wait another school year to get air conditioning in their classrooms.
According to our media partner, the San Jose Mercury News, the Alum Rock Union School District plans to wait until June 2018 before replacing heating systems and install air conditioning at Arbuckle, Cureton and McCollam elementary schools.
The head of the teacher's union questions why construction is going to start on two new middle-school multipurpose rooms. While the air conditioning and heating units are the more pressing concerns, Alum rock voters passed two bond measures since 2012, giving the district $265 million to address issues like this.
The Mercury News says two investigations have started over Alum Rock school districts payments to its construction projects manager and the district attorney's office is also looking into the district.