A Prius is seen crashed after a collision with a bus in San Rafael, Calif. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Rescue crews in San Rafael say the driver of a Prius was really fortunate following an accident involving a bus. And when you see images from the scene, you might agree.The car got wedged between a Golden Gate Transit Bus and a pole. The windshield is shattered, with the poll smashed into the passenger side of the car.This happened just after 12 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Third Street in San Rafael.No one on the bus was hurt.