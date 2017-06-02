NEWS

Road rage ends in bizarre car theft near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver shocked to see stranger running into fight to steal car. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
It was a road rage unlike any other. A fight between two female drivers broke out on Little York near the Eastex Freeway earlier this week.

In a video recorded by Sergio Macias, you can see the women brawl on the freeway.

RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Road rage near the Eastex Freeway in NE Houston.



He told ABC13 that the driver of the Audi rear-ended the other driver.

"She went straight for her and started throwing blows," Macias said.

But that's when the incident took an entirely different turn.
RELATED: Witnesses describe Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF

"All of a sudden I see someone running fast," Macias said.

A man can be seen running towards the Audi, jumping in the driver seat and driving off.

HPD confirmed to ABC13 that they were not the responding agency to the theft. The call could have gone to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A response from HCSO was not returned at the time of this publication.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsroad ragecar theftHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Teen's rape accusation against high school football star divides town
Lawmakers ask whether debt left Kushner vulnerable to Russian influence
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
More News
Top Stories
2 in custody connected to killing of Australian tourist in SF
Two killed after shooting in East Oakland
Water main break creates massive muddy mess in Belmont
California closer to ditching daylight saving time
Stockton firefighters raising money for new statue to honor fallen heroes
Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to stare down Rihanna
VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Hwy. 87
Show More
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane at LAX
Dad defends his choice to put his kid on a leash
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Curry defends wife's comments from 2016 NBA Finals
More News
Top Video
VTA to begin "flex lane" study on Hwy. 87
Two killed after shooting in East Oakland
2 in custody connected to killing of Australian tourist in SF
Teen charged in Uber driver's stabbing death near Chicago
More Video