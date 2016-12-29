RUSSIA

Russian Consulate in San Francisco uneasy after sanctions
There was a flurry of activity outside the Consulate General of Russia in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood Thursday as dozens of people stopped by for official business. Many had just learned of the sanctions imposed by President Obama. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
President Obama put sanctions in place as a response to the Russian cyber attacks that interfered with the presidential election. They target Russia's top intelligence and security organizations as well as three Russian companies accused of helping with the hack.

The top United States intelligence agencies also released a joint report detailing how they say Russia did it with more details coming in the net three weeks.

Obama called the sanctions: A necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior.

There was a flurry of activity outside the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood Thursday as dozens of people stopped by for official business. Many had just learned of the sanctions.

Their reactions varied widely.

On the same day President Obama gave 35 Russian diplomats 72 hours to leave the country, someone inside the Consulate asked reporters outside to leave as well.

"If they had not done that we would have Hillary Clinton as our President," said San Francisco resident Jose Garcia.

"I'm not sure what the truth is," said Ivan of San Francisco. "One side says one thing, another side says another thing."

Olga Chervayakova is a journalist who covers technology and was at the consulate with her mom to pick up her pension. "I need the facts," she said. "I don't need emotions. I need the facts."

It's not known how many local diplomats were included in the 35 being asked to leave by the president.

"I'm concerned that America doesn't show good example for other countries how to behave in this situation," said Chervayakova. "We learn from each other and bring the best. Not like punish each other. It's not good for anyone."

Russia has said it will retaliate.
