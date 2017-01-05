The long-awaited Geary Bus Rapid Transit Project is getting closer to becoming reality, as the city's board of representatives is expected to approve its design, and environmental impact report.The project includes more than six miles of pavement, crossing San Francisco from almost end-to -end. Geary Boulevard has the city's busiest bus line, the 38, which carries an average of 52,000 riders per day.Projects proposed over the years to improve the corridor have had their ups and downs. "It has been a long and slow road," Eric Young with the San Francisco County Transportation Authority said.A plan backed by the Transportation Authority reached the board of supervisors Thursday.Lewis Ames says the project is long overdue. "This would be one of the major improvements of quality of life for San Francisco," he said.The cost of that improvement is approximately $300 million. The project is set to start this year, and be completed by 2020.