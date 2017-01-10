NEWS

San Francisco Police Commission President Suzy Loftus steps down

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Suzy Loftus, the President of the San Francisco Police Commission stepped down today.

Loftus resigned her position to take a job with the Sheriff's Department.

She had led the commission for over two years.
