Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
San Francisco Police Commission President Suzy Loftus steps down
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
San Francisco Police Commission President Suzy Loftus steps down
Email
share
share
tweet
email
KGO
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 02:34PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Suzy Loftus, the President of the San Francisco Police Commission stepped down today.
Loftus resigned her position to take a job with the Sheriff's Department.
She had led the commission for over two years.
Related Topics:
news
police
SFPD
San Francisco
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Intel Leaders Squarely Blame Election Hacking on Russia
Volkswagen Near $4.3 Billion Settlement, Guilty Plea in Emissions Scandal
More News
Top Stories
Rain, mudslides hamper commute in Santa Cruz Mountains
Dylann Roof sentenced to death in Charleston church shooting
Russian River expected to crest even higher
King Tides cause flooding along San Francisco Embarcadero
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Storm floods streets in Corte Madera
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
Show More
VIDEO: Baby whale and mom glide under boat off California Beach
Big rig jackknifes on I-880 in Oakland
End of an era: Verizon deal would mean big changes for Yahoo
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
Suspect in Custody After Hostage Situation at Alabama Credit Union
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Homes, cars near Russian River flooded
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share 'Tunnel Tree' memories
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
I-Team
Assignment 7
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KGO-TV San Francisco