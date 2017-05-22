NEWS

San Mateo man arrested for allegedly beating dog

San Mateo police say Rami Al-Zetawi, 37, was arrested for felony animal cruelty. (Photo Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Offie)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
On May 19, San Mateo police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Norfolk Street for a report of a male subject beating a dog.

San Mateo Police officers found Rami Al-Zetawi, 37, kneeling next to an obviously injured Husky breed dog.

Al-Zetawi claimed that he was the owner of the dog.

The Peninsula Humane Society responded and took the injured dog into protective custody. The injured dog was taken to a local Emergency Animal Hospital for treatment.

Al-Zetawi was placed under arrest and booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony animal cruelty.
Related Topics:
newsanimal abuseanimal crueltyattackinvestigationsan mateo countypoliceanimal attackanimal newsSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Times Square crash victim's dad leaves letter thanking NYC
Fire destroys vacation rental house in Sonoma Valley
Investigators: Stabbing of black student possible hate crime
3rd suspect arrested in elderly SJ woman's beating death
More News
Top Stories
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested at SF's Ferry Building
Finals are 1 win away for Warriors, who have Spurs on brink
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Investigators: Stabbing of black student possible hate crime
3rd suspect arrested in elderly SJ woman's beating death
Times Square crash victim's dad leaves letter thanking NYC
Show More
Defense calls first witness in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar trial
Trump tests waters for achieving Middle East peace
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
Fire destroys vacation rental house in Sonoma Valley
SFPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Bayview District
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
More Photos