San Mateo man arrested for allegedly beating dog

On May 19, San Mateo police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Norfolk Street for a report of a male subject beating a dog.San Mateo Police officers found Rami Al-Zetawi, 37, kneeling next to an obviously injured Husky breed dog.Al-Zetawi claimed that he was the owner of the dog.The Peninsula Humane Society responded and took the injured dog into protective custody. The injured dog was taken to a local Emergency Animal Hospital for treatment.Al-Zetawi was placed under arrest and booked into San Mateo County Jail for felony animal cruelty.