Gabriella Rosas-Arreguin, 17, was reported missing by her parents Tuesday. She graduated from high school Friday and has not been seen or heard from since Monday morning.She's described as being 5 foot 5, 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a thin build. Rosas-Arreguin was last seen wearing a short-sleeved, gray cardigan, white T-shirt and gray dress pants.