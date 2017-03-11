The first full day of searching for Bethnee Haury came to an end without success.The 56-year-old woman was last seen Thursday a little after 4 p.m. She was hiking with her dog on Skyline Boulevard."A lot of people have come knocking on my door looking for their car or they just get turned around," a Woodside resident told ABC7 News.More than 70 search and rescue personnel, some on horseback and 13 dogs have been looking for Haury in rough terrain."This is a very severely wooded area. It's very challenging for someone from air to see anything as well as the ground units," said William Fogarty, with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.There are also concerns about Haury's health. "She has early onset dementia and so we're worried about where it is she might be located or if she even knows where she is," said Fogarty.Haury is from Mountain View. She had been staying at a bed and breakfast in Woodside with her husband and 15-year-old son.Her husband reported her missing Thursday night."I just hope they find her. And I'm going to go hiking tomorrow. Hopefully, they find her before my hike but I will keep my eyes open," said Fogarty.The sheriff's office says it's good the weather has been mild and there's plenty of water to be found in the woods right now.The search resumes at first light Saturday morning.