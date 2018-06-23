Severe weather, flash flooding still a threat from Plains to mid-Atlantic

DANIEL MANZO
The weather will remain quite active this weekend one day after more than 200 reports of severe weather from the Plains to the South and mid-Atlantic.

More summer thunderstorms are expected this weekend in the same regions, with possible flash flooding, tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

Strong storms are expected to fire up again today in much of the South and East. A slight risk for severe weather stretches from Texas to Georgia, as well as from Virginia to New Jersey. This slight risk region includes, Dallas; Little Rock, Arkansas; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C. Damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes will be possible in these regions.

On Sunday, a new disturbance will develop and move into the Central Plains. There is a potential for significant severe weather on Sunday in the Central Plains. An enhanced risk for severe weather exists for parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, including Wichita and Salina. In the enhanced risk area there could be multiple tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail.

Slow-moving summer thunderstorms could trigger additional flash flooding on Sunday and Monday across parts of the central U.S., where locally 2 to 3 inches of rain will fall.

Heat is on in Southwest

The heat gripping parts of the western U.S. will last for at least one more day. Phoenix hit 111 degrees on Friday, their warmest temperature so far this season.

Temperatures will approach 108 to 110 today in Palm Springs, California; Las Vegas and Phoenix. Parts of Texas could be above 100 degrees as well. Central California will also be in the 100s today.

In addition to the heat, there is the potential for wildfire development from California to Colorado, where fire weather alerts have been issued.

A slight cooling trend moves in Sunday, but temperatures will bounce upward again on Monday.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Lake County blaze near Clearlake Oaks burns 10 homes
Bay Area group helps migrants released from Texas facility
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on El Camino Real offramp in San Bruno
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
Firefighters battling Lake County blaze, 400 acres have burned
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
Anthony Bourdain remembered with new mural
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Watch the Warriors, other sports celebs play softball for a good cause
Bay Area officials outraged by Texas detention centers
SFPD Pride Festival 2018 safety tips and security measures
More News