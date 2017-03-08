NEWS

San Francisco police search for suspects who robbed mother, 1 year old

EMBED </>More News Videos

San Francisco police are searching for two men who targeted a mother in a parking garage of a Mission District apartment complex. They say one of the men pulled the woman's 1-year-old daughter out of her car seat while the other demanded her car. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are looking for two men who robbed a woman and her one-year-old daughter at gunpoint.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspects walking into the parking garage of an apartment complex in the mission last Friday night.

They say one man pulled a gun on the mother and demanded her car and the other suspect pulled the child out of her car seat.

The suspects then grabbed the woman's backpack and ran.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the San Francisco police.
Related Topics:
newsrobberycrimeinvestigationpolicearmed robberygunschildrenSan FranciscoMission District
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
International Women's Day turns into family affair in San Jose
Plane carrying University of Michigan basketball team skids off runway
FBI investigating source of WikiLeaks' purported CIA document dump
Senators seek Trump wiretap evidence from DOJ, FBI
More News
Top Stories
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
San Jose launches program to offer free college
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
International Women's Day turns into family affair in San Jose
All lanes open on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after crash
Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump
Show More
People worldwide recognize International Women's Day
Berkeley police need help IDing suspects from Trump protests
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
International Women's Day events in the Bay Area
Pleasanton homeowners concerned about erosion from winter storms
More News
Top Video
International Women's Day turns into family affair in San Jose
Police: Suisun City man confesses to hammer murder
4th victim dies from Riverside plane crash
On eve of International Women's Day a defiant girl statue emerges on Wall St
More Video