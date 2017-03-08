<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1791548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

San Francisco police are searching for two men who targeted a mother in a parking garage of a Mission District apartment complex. They say one of the men pulled the woman's 1-year-old daughter out of her car seat while the other demanded her car. (KGO-TV)