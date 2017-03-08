SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco police are looking for two men who robbed a woman and her one-year-old daughter at gunpoint.
Police say surveillance video shows the suspects walking into the parking garage of an apartment complex in the mission last Friday night.
They say one man pulled a gun on the mother and demanded her car and the other suspect pulled the child out of her car seat.
The suspects then grabbed the woman's backpack and ran.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the San Francisco police.