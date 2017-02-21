SFFD Battalion Chief arrested on domestic violence charge

SFFD Battalion Chief Sam Romero (yearbook pic left, mug rt) allegedly had fight w/gf at Daly City restaurant last night, case on way to DA pic.twitter.com/I9u8Nd0mQE — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) February 21, 2017

A San Francisco Battalion Chief is facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges stemming from an alleged public fight at a Daly City restaurant with his girlfriend who is also a San Francisco firefighter.Daly City Police Department confirms it arrested Sam Romero last night. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department released his mug shot. The case is now on its way to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.In an emailed statement the fire department spokesperson writes, "SFFD has been made aware of an incident involving off duty members, we don't have any further details at this time."