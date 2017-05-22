SFPD arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping at Ferry Building

San Francisco police have arrested a suspect in an attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old child at the Ferry Building.At about 9:30 this morning, a tourist from Missouri was walking with a child when a homeless woman in her 30s approached her and exchanged words, police said. The homeless woman then attempted to take the child and a bystander heard the commotion and held the suspect until police arrived, authorities said.SFPD said the mother and the woman did not know each other.Police say they are investigating the motive for the attempted kidnapping.The mom and the child were not injured according to police.