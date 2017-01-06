San Francisco's 911 system has been fully restored after a power outage at the dispatch center.Officials said all 911 calls were answered overnight, only the radio terminals and the Computer Aided Dispatch system were temporarily unavailable. The system was fully restored around 3 a.m.During the disruption the center was immediately put manual mode protocols in place. In manual mode, call takers use paper forms to take information from callers. Runners then take this information to radio dispatchers to coordinate emergency responders. Radio dispatchers are used hand held radio systems in place of radio terminals.