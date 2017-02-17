Shooting suspect 'disarmed and detained' in Oakland

UPDATE: Suspect has been disarmed and detained by @oaklandpoliceca - scene not secure yet - search ongoing — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017

There is a man armed with a rifle in the area of 98th and Golf Links Road. Please stay out of the area. https://t.co/r0yCqBNxtR — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 17, 2017

UPDATE: Shots are still being fired. EB 580 closed at Golf Links. No ETO pic.twitter.com/CKFpFuv0Ll — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017

MEDIA: There is no staging area now, all @oaklandpoliceca officers are busy. Priority 1 is everyone's safety. Please be patient. — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) February 17, 2017

Police say a shooting suspect has been "disarmed and detained" at 98th and Las Vegas. Police say the scene is not secure and a search continues. Bishop O'Dowd High School remains on lockdown. Eastbound I-580 near the scene has been reopened.