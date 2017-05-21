NEWS

Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father

EMBED </>More Videos

Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father. ABC News reports. (WPVI)

A son jumped into a pool trying to save his drowning 60-year-old father in an Alabama pool and nearly lost his own life.

As he was trying to get his father out of the pool, an electrical shock pulsated its way through Lucas McGrady's veins causing severe damage and landing him in the hospital in critical condition.

His father Carl did not survive the incident.

"The older male was inside the swimming pool. His son jumped in to assist him and became unresponsive," Florence Police Sgt. Brad Holmes said.

According to the most recent CPSC report, 14 people have died from electrical shocks in pools over an 11-year span.

With summer just a few weeks away, the risks of electrical currents in pools are now on the forefront of many parents' minds.

"Electrical issues in the aquatic environment are typically caused by wires that are shorted out or corrosion," Deputy Chief Tom Gills, Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said.

In 2014, surveillance video captured the moment a girl touched a metal rail in a Florida pool. She instantly went limp. A man tried to help her, but he got zapped, too. He was able to yank the girl out of the water and she did survive.

There are a few tips you should follow to prevent this hidden pool danger from happening to you.

"You reach to the person without having to enter the water. If not, you throw something to them and then pull them back in," Gills said.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldelectrocutionparentingpoolswimmingAlabama
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Father killed after birthday candles ignite Staten Island fire
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
Chaffetz hopes Trump didn't call Comey 'nut job' to Russians
Sheriff Clarke denies plagiarism, calls reporter a 'sleaze bag'
More News
Top Stories
Stabbing leaves SJSU football player in critical condition
Thousands run in SF's 106th annual Bay to Breakers
Billboard Music Awards best moments
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
Search efforts continue for missing father
Father killed after birthday candles ignite Staten Island fire
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Show More
Trump calls on Middle Eastern nations to 'drive out' extremists in first major speech abroad
Drake, Cher among performers at Billboard Music Awards
Carpenter, Wainwright lead Cards past Giants 8-3 to end skid
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
More News
Top Video
Stabbing leaves SJSU football player in critical condition
Thousands run in SF's 106th annual Bay to Breakers
New 'convertible jorts' can be yours for $400
Father killed after birthday candles ignite Staten Island fire
More Video