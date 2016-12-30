CELEBRITY DEATHS

Star Wars fans dress up in San Francisco to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher
A few devoted Star Wars fans dressed up in their favorite costumes for a tribute night at Butter, a club in San Francisco's South of Market District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A few devoted Star Wars fans donned their favorite costumes for tribute night at Butter, a club in the South of Market District of San Francisco.

"Carrie Fisher honestly was one of the first female role models I identified with," said Star Wars fan Suzanne Carmody. "She was the princess who didn't need to be saved."

A public memorial formed at the Yoda Statue at Lucasfilms in the Presidio where several fans came to pay tribute. They've been leaving messages, candles and photographs.

In New Orleans there was a parade of Star Wars characters as a salute to Fisher. She died Tuesday following a heart attack on a flight back from London.

Her mother, actress, singer and dancer Debbie Reynolds died a day later.

Todd Fisher, speaking to 2020's Elizabeth Vargas, said the two were inseparable.

Fisher and Reynolds had an often difficult relationship. It was the basis of a book and movie Fisher wrote, "Postcards from the Edge."

Recently they became very close, even living next door to each other.
