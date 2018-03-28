Stormy Daniels' attorney wants to depose Trump, Cohen

JUSTIN DOOM
Stormy Daniels' lawyer has filed a motion in U.S. District Court to depose Donald Trump and Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer who admitted to paying the adult-film star $130,000 leading up to the 2016 election.

Michael Avenatti, on behalf of Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, is seeking to depose Trump and Cohen each for "no greater than two hours," according to the court document.Avenatti included as exhibits in the filing a CNN article about how Cohen paid Daniels, an article from HIVE in which Cohen says he never threatened Daniels and a transcript of a White House press briefing by Raj Shah.
Avenatti previously told ABC News that Trump "absolutely knew" about the payment to Daniels.Daniels, 39, told "60 Minutes" on Sunday that she had sex with Trump once in 2006 and was later threatened to keep quiet about the encounter.

Trump, 71, has denied the affair. Cohen denied threatening her.

