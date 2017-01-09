NEWS

Highways 101, 880 connector ramp reopened in following SJPD officer-involved shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

A connector ramp where at least one California Highway Patrol officer shot a motorist in San Jose late Sunday night has reopened Monday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A connector ramp where at least one California Highway Patrol officer shot a motorist in San Jose late Sunday night has reopened Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. on the connector ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 to northbound Interstate Highway 880,

according to CHP Officer Ross Lee.

Officers were responding to a report of a collision when the shooting took place, Lee said.

No CHP officers were injured, and the person shot suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. No other details about the shooting

were immediately available from the CHP.

San Jose police and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, Lee said.
Related Topics:
newsCHPofficer-involved shootingHighway 101I-880SJPDinvestigationpoliceshootingSan Jose
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manhunt on for Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Veteran Officer
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
More News
Top Stories
Major storm floods homes, cars along Russian River
1 injured in mudslide on NB Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
Iconic Calaveras tunnel tree topples during storm
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Flood waters strand officer in San Jose
Show More
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
#7Things to know before you go: Monday
Napa residents embrace rain, prepare for flooding
Hwy 101 in Gilroy reopened after flooding at Monterey Road
North Bay weather related school closures for Jan. 9
More News
Top Video
Major storm floods homes, cars along Russian River
Apple's iPhone debuted 10 years ago today
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
Heavy rain closes highways, causes flooding in South Bay
More Video