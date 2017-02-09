NEWS

Suspect sought in Union City brazen girl scout cookie armed robbery

Boxes of Girl Scout cookies are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Union City police are looking for a suspect in a brazen Girl Scout cookie armed robbery.

Investigators say a young man approached a mother and her 12-year-old daughter who were selling cookies at a Safeway store on Decoto Road in Union City on Wednesday.

He asked a couple of questions, and left only to return minutes later to allegedly display a gun and take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cookie sales.

On Thursday, a Union City Police Department sergeant presented a check for a $1,000 to the mother in order to make up for the lost cash and purchase her daughter's remaining cookies.
