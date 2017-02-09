Union City police are looking for a suspect in a brazen Girl Scout cookie armed robbery.Investigators say a young man approached a mother and her 12-year-old daughter who were selling cookies at a Safeway store on Decoto Road in Union City on Wednesday.He asked a couple of questions, and left only to return minutes later to allegedly display a gun and take an undisclosed amount of cash from the cookie sales.On Thursday, a Union City Police Department sergeant presented a check for a $1,000 to the mother in order to make up for the lost cash and purchase her daughter's remaining cookies.