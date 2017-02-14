Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Morgan Hill courthouse

A courthouse in Morgan Hill was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspicious package sent by a party in an ongoing case.The courthouse was evacuated around 11:30 a.m., but it was unclear who brought the package into the building.The evacuation prompted officials to cancel proceedings for the rest of the day.The package was taken out of the building by Sheriff's deputies, and the bomb squad was called in.The street leading to the court was blocked off, and no further details were immediately available.