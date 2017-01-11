PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --A slick road may have caused a driver to lose control of his vehicle and go off a cliff in Pacifica Wednesday.
The SUV went down an embankment near Manor Drive around 10 a.m. Rescue crews had to repel down the cliff 300 feet to rescue the driver. The car was dragged up the cliff using a cable.
The man was airlifted out with serious injuries.
