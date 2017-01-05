Talladega College is getting a lot of backlash for its president's decision to allow the band to play at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump later this month.
Talladega bills itself as Alabama's oldest private, historically black liberal arts college.
The college President Billy Hawkins made the announcement that the school's band will be a part of the inaugural parade on January 20th.
The decision has come under fire by many on social media.
Click here for more on President-elect Donald Trump
Talladega College an HBCU will be in President-elect Trumps Inaugural parade
POLITICS
More politics
NEWS
More News
Top Stories