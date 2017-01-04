7 ON YOUR SIDE

Toshiba recalls 83,000 laptop batteries from Panasonic

Toshiba announced the recall of 83,000 laptop batteries from Panasonic. That's on top of the 91,000 previously announced.

The batteries can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Check the back of your PC to see if you have one of the recalled batteries. Look for the part number that begins with G71C.

You are urged to remove the battery and go to Toshiba's website and follow instructions on how to get a replacement.
Related Topics:
newsconsumerconsumer concernsrecallproduct recalls7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldlaptops
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Tips for escaping dangerous fire inside buildings
Consumer Reports reveals top rated fitness trackers
How you can prevent furniture from falling on kids
7 On Your Side help's woman get money back for Lowe's stove
More 7 On Your Side
NEWS
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
Classified Election Hacking Report Complete, Obama to Be Briefed
VIDEO: Man surfs on stranger's car, allegedly high on meth
More News
Top Stories
Oakland council members react to new police chief pick
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
At least 103 injuries reported in train crash in Brooklyn
Warriors set to break ground on new San Francisco venue
Show More
Storm sends San Lorenzo River above flood stage in Santa Cruz
Janet Jackson has a new baby at 50
Official: Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized
Moraga teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
Kamala Harris sworn in as CA's first African-American senator
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos