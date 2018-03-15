  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Trump company subpoenaed for Russia-related documents

JOHN SANTUCCI
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Russia-related documents, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

ABC News has not seen a copy of the subpoena and its scope was not immediately clear.

However, the subpoena represents the latest indication of the breadth of the special counsel's nearly year-long, wide-ranging probe into possible collusion between Russian agents and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election. The New York Times first reported news of the subpoenas.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders referred questions about the matter on Thursday to the Trump Organization.

Alan S. Futerfas, attorney for the Trump Organization, said they have sought to cooperate with the special counsel.

"Since July 2017, we have advised the public that the Trump Organization is fully cooperative with all investigations, including the Special Counsel, and is responding to their requests," he said in a statement. "This is old news and our assistance and cooperation with the various investigations remains the same today."

The special counsel's investigation has been already looking at other aspects of the Trump Organization's business dealings for months, but this latest sign shows the attention is now turning to Russia-related matters.

As ABC News has previously reported, four months into his campaign for president, then candidate-Trump signed a letter of intent to pursue a Trump Tower-style building development in Moscow, according to a statement from the Trump Organization's then-chief counsel, Michael Cohen. The proposal would have involved the construction of the world's tallest building in Moscow, according to developers of the project.

The disclosure from Cohen, who has described himself as Trump's personal lawyer, came as Cohen's attorney gave congressional investigators scores of documents and emails from the campaign, including several pertaining to the Moscow development idea.

"Certain documents in the production reference a proposal for 'Trump Tower Moscow,' which contemplated a private real estate development in Russia," Cohen's statement says. "The decision to pursue the proposal initially, and later to abandon it, was unrelated to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign."

In a separate statement texted to ABC News at the time, Cohen says, "The Trump Moscow proposal was simply one of many development opportunities that the Trump Organization considered and ultimately rejected."

Last year, President Trump told the New York Times that Mueller's team would be crossing a "red line" if it started investigating the Trump Organization and/or the Trump family businesses for matters beyond Russia.

"I sell a lot of condo units, and somebody from Russia buys a condo, who knows? I don't make money from Russia," Trump told the Times during the interview last year.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos