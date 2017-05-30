PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

President Donald Trump sent out this tweet on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Twitter)

by ABC7News.com Staff
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The internet quickly adopted #Covfefe after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about what he might have meant to read "negative press coverage."

Many Twitter users took to the platform to try and understand and speculate what the President could have meant:

And others just used it for humor:

Regardless, many people believed the tweet would have been deleted immediately, but it was up for more than an hour -- magnified to Trump's over 30 million followers.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump
Related Topics:
newssocial mediatwitterdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumppoliticsinternetWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Pelosi reflects on 30 years in US politics at SF event
Kathy Griffin 'sorry' for photo holding replica of Trump's bloody head
Mike Dubke, President Trump's communications director, has resigned
President Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery
More President Donald Trump
NEWS
SFO-bound flight diverted due to lithium battery fire
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story
Union City teens killed in deadly Alameda crash
More News
Top Stories
Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story
Prosecution tells jury death is only just punishment for Garcia-Torres
Union City teens killed in deadly Alameda crash
Victim in San Francisco shooting shocked by suspect's release
Fewer students cutting classes at Oakland schools
SFO-bound flight diverted due to lithium battery fire
Pelosi reflects on 30 years in US politics at SF event
Show More
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Elderly evacuated from SF residence after artillery shells found
Lawmakers in Sacramento discuss fate of Mylar balloons
Trump to interview 2 candidates for FBI director today
Strickland gets 6-game suspension after brawl, Harper gets 4
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos