GOOD SAMARITAN

Two men who saved stranger in San Francisco Bay forage friendship

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is lucky to be alive Thursday afternoon after two strangers jumped into the freezing San Francisco bay to save him. The good Samaritans didn't know each other before the incident, but are now linked forever. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Lunch on San Francisco's beautiful Embarcadero tunred into a sudden rescue operation. A man is lucky to be alive Thursday afternoon after two strangers jumped into the freezing San Francisco Bay to save him.

Witnesses say the man stood up abruptly, started to take his clothes off, and jumped into the water.

RELATED: Good Samaritans rescue man from water at San Francisco's Pier 23

Both of the strangers couldn't ignore what was happening in the water. "He started calling for his dad, delirious," said one of the rescuers Jeremy Kistler. "And he started going underneath, the water in his mouth and he really looked like he was going to go under and not come up."

"All of a sudden his head dropped below the water and that is when I knew it was time to kind of time to hop in," said the other rescuer John Mahowald.

Mahowald is a former life guard while Kistler was simply a guy having lunch at Pier 23 on a sunny day.

Once they reached the drowning man, restaurant staff put a ladder in the water and the victim managed to climb to safety. Medics rushed him to the hospital where he is recovering.

In the meantime, two men whose paths never crossed before Thursday now share a heroic experience and a new friendship.
Related Topics:
newswater rescuegood samaritanwatersan francisco baySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GOOD SAMARITAN
Good Samaritans rescue man from water at SF's Pier 23
Good Samaritan pulls driver from submerged car near Livermore
Cyclist rescues man from rushing Los Gatos Creek
Good Samaritans help exhausted runner finish LA Marathon
More good samaritan
NEWS
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
Sessions used political funds for RNC convention expenses
Democrat accuses Comey of withholding Russia information
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
More News
Top Stories
Napa parents frustrated by high school football hazing investigation
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
LGBT millennials face new challenges, reflect on struggle for equality
South Bay youth center CFO arrested on child porn charge
Walnut Creek man left limping after geese attack him
'Little Rock 9' member speaks to San Ramon schools about discrimination
Show More
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
NOAA offers glimpse at rare jellyfish
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
SF City Attorney: Rental Company Hertz duping tourists
Women's advocates describe life during 80's HIV epidemic
More News
Top Video
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
LGBT millennials face new challenges, reflect on struggle for equality
South Bay youth center CFO arrested on child porn charge
Napa parents frustrated by high school football hazing investigation
More Video