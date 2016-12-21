Vallejo community holds vigil for victims of pawn shop shooting

Friends and neighbors gathered in the North Bay Wednesday to honor a man whose life was cut short during a brazen armed robbery in Vallejo.Candles were lit to honor 49-year-old pawn shop owner Timothy Pult and his beloved dog Copper, who were shot and killed Tuesday during an armed robbery.Pult opened Advantage Pawn shop on Springs Road three years ago and quickly made friends with neighbors. "Two nice guys trying to make a living, helping people in the community," said customer Guy Harris.Josh Poole, and employee who is a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair, was also shot and wounded during the robbery. He's recovering at a hospital."They're such good people," said neighbor Helen Napolis. "It hurts me it happened so close to where I live."Former coworker Lindsey Mitchell says Pult knew the risks of owning a pawn shop and getting robbed. "He always said, 'They can have what they want, take it. No life is worth a piece o jewelry or cash in the drawer.'"Police say two armed men wearing hoodies got away."They killed this wonderful soul and robbed his family of his presence and love," Napolis added.Pult leaves behind a wife and two children.