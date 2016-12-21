NEWS

Vallejo community holds vigil for victims of pawn shop shooting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Friends and neighbors gathered on Wednesday to honor Timothy Pult and his dog Copper who were shot and killed during an armed robbery at Pult's pawn shop in Vallejo. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
Friends and neighbors gathered in the North Bay Wednesday to honor a man whose life was cut short during a brazen armed robbery in Vallejo.

RELATED: Pawn Advantage owner, dog killed during robbery in Vallejo

Candles were lit to honor 49-year-old pawn shop owner Timothy Pult and his beloved dog Copper, who were shot and killed Tuesday during an armed robbery.

Pult opened Advantage Pawn shop on Springs Road three years ago and quickly made friends with neighbors. "Two nice guys trying to make a living, helping people in the community," said customer Guy Harris.

Josh Poole, and employee who is a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair, was also shot and wounded during the robbery. He's recovering at a hospital.

"They're such good people," said neighbor Helen Napolis. "It hurts me it happened so close to where I live."

Former coworker Lindsey Mitchell says Pult knew the risks of owning a pawn shop and getting robbed. "He always said, 'They can have what they want, take it. No life is worth a piece o jewelry or cash in the drawer.'"

Police say two armed men wearing hoodies got away.

"They killed this wonderful soul and robbed his family of his presence and love," Napolis added.

RELATED: Vallejo police identify pawn shop owner killed in robbery

Pult leaves behind a wife and two children.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page his friends have set up to help with funeral and medical expenses.
Related Topics:
newsshootingarmed robberyinvestigationvigilVallejo
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Sons Skipping Controversial Fundraising Event
Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to US Agencies
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
72 Now Dead in Siberia After Drinking Counterfeit Alcohol
Bad parker gets blocked in by shopping carts
More News
Top Stories
BART increasing fines for parking illegally in their lots
Napa man accused of running cancer charity scam
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
Trump chooses campaign manager to be counselor to president
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
Good samaritan pulls driver from fiery Fairfield crash
San Francisco police instate new use of force policy
Show More
Uber pulls self-driving cars off California roads
EXCLUSIVE: SJ landlord accused of providing contaminated water says e. Coli is gone
BART bodycam video shows violent arrest in San Francisco
Man found stabbed to death in Oakland park
Credit cards with best perks
More News
Top Video
Sacred Heart giving toys to more than 6,000 South Bay kids
San Jose taxi driver accused of sexual assault
San Francisco police instate new use of force policy
EXCLUSIVE: SJ landlord accused of providing contaminated water says e. Coli is gone
More Video