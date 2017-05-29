OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Vehicle pursuit ends in fatal officer-involved shooting in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. --
A man has died in an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Vacaville, police said.

According to Vacaville police Lt. Mark Donaldson, at 12:38 a.m. a police officer spotted a stolen vehicle on East Monte Vista Avenue near Callen Street, followed it onto Interstate Highway 80, then called for assistance.

Additional officers arrived and a pursuit ensued.

According to Donaldson, the driver of the stolen vehicle exited the highway at Leisure Town Road, then turned onto Orange Drive.

At Nut Tree Road, just north of Orange Drive, officers performed a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

A short time later an officer-involved shooting occurred and one man died, Donaldson said.

One officer suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation, Donaldson said.
