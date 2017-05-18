TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK

Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist from Michigan

(Photo/Portage Central High School)

Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
The person killed in a horrific crash in New York City's Times Square Thursday was an 18-year-old tourist from Michigan.

RELATED: Sources say Times Square driver was apparently high on K2

The victim has been identified as Alyssa Elsman. She was among 23 people struck by a speeding car driven up the sidewalk on Seventh Avenue just before noon.

PHOTOS: Car plows into crowd in Times Square


Elsman was with her 13-year-old sister, who was also injured in the crash.

Alyssa Elsman graduated high school last summer.

RELATED: Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square

"She was a terrific young lady... and we will really miss her," said Eric Alburtus, principal at Portage Central High School.

Police said the driver was high on drugs - possibly synthetic marijuana (K2) when he made the turn up Seventh Avenue from 42nd Street and drove three blocks before striking a metal pole.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly Times Square crash.
Related Topics:
newstimes square pedestrians struckpedestrian struckcar crashcrashu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
More times square pedestrians struck
NEWS
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
1 killed in accident involving Capitol Corridor train in Pinole
More News
Top Stories
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
Trump welcomes Colombia's president to White House
Cisco laying off 1,100 employees, declining revenue reports
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
Botulism strikes 5 who ate nachos from Sacramento-area gas station
Caltrain asking public to vote on train car redesign
Show More
CSU Chico fraternity facing charges after 32 trees cut down
Stomach bug outbreak at San Jose schools also reported in Santa Cruz Co.
Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died
Trace amounts of pesticides found in San Francisco Bay
Medical examiner says rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
More Photos