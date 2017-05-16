Oracle Arena was used as the backdrop to a prank that Oakland police are taking very seriously.In a video posted in Instagram, a man is seen taking a ride on Interstate 880 taped to the side of a car driven by his cousin.They thought it was funny, police didn't.Officers say the two not only put themselves in danger, but also other motorists.The cousins were cited for multiple traffic violations.The case is now in the hands of the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.