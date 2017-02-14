NEWS

VIDEO: Evacuation orders lifted nearly 200,000 residents near Oroville Dam

Officials lifted evacuation orders in the area around the Oroville Dam today, allowing thousands of residents to return. (KGO-TV )

OROVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oroville Dam evacuation orders have been lifted for nearly 200,000 people living below the spillway.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that the lake behind Oroville Dam is capable of handling additional rain from an expected storm this week.

Experts found no additional damage to "compromise the overall integrity" of the spillway but Honea says that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes.

VIDEO: Oroville Dam emergency spillway at risk of failing
Nearly 200,000 people are still under mandatory evacuation orders Monday night over fear the Oroville Dam emergency spillway could fail.


