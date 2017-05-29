San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies are searching for a daring group of thieves who apparently struck an Apple store in Rancho Cucamonga.The thieves ripped off the store at the Victoria Gardens mall about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.In video captured from a person inside the store, you can see at least one customer trying to stop one of four suspects, but all of them got away.Sheriff's deputies say the suspects grabbed several iPhones and laptops that were on display.The thieves took off in a black four-door vehicle without license plates.