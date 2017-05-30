NEWS

Visalia man who asked arguing couple to leave fatally struck in front of daughter, family says

Eric Fisher's wife says her husband was just trying to break up a fight when the suspects got into a car, ran him over and took off. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. --
The search is on for the suspects who police say ran over a Visalia man in front of his young daughter late Saturday.

Authorities say that man was trying to break up a fight in his neighborhood when he was killed. The hit-and-run happened near Conyer and Prospect Avenues.

The family has identified the victim as 35-year-old Eric Fisher.

His wife Alice says she is not sure why anyone would do this to her husband. She says he was just out in the yard doing work when two people in a car ran him into a fence and then took off.

"I don't understand how another human being could do this," she said.

Alice says her husband, whom many called Fish, was out doing yard work while two people across the street were arguing. According to neighbors, Eric walked over and asked them to leave because he did not want them fighting while kids were out playing.

That's when the couple got in the car and, according to neighbors, ran him into a fence. His 8-year-old daughter witnessed it all.

"She runs in saying daddy is hurt," Alice recalled. "When I come out, my husband is underneath the tires, and I'm pleading and yelling, 'Please stop,' but she just kept going."

And they drove for about a block before Eric fell from underneath the car. He was rushed to the hospital where he had his leg amputated and later died.

His brother-in-law says the family just wants the suspects to turn themselves in.

"My brother, Fish, didn't deserve this," Juan Aleman said. "He didn't deserve to die this way. No one deserves this. He was a good guy, all he ever wanted to just help somebody."

Fish leaves behind a wife and two kids. Police say the suspects took off in a four-door silver or gray Toyota Camry or Corolla.
The vehicle may also have damage to the front end.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account.
