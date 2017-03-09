NEWS

Witness describes Highway 101 road rage fight in San Francisco

EMBED </>More News Videos

A witness described the scene after a group of dirt bike riders allegedly punched and kicked a Lyft driver on a San Francisco freeway Wednesday in an incident that was caught on camera.

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A witness described the scene after a group of dirt bike riders allegedly punched and kicked a Lyft driver on a San Francisco freeway Wednesday in an incident that was caught on camera.

Cellphone video from Southbound Highway 101 begins with bikers popping wheelies before one collides with a white car. The other riders sped up after the collision, apparently to box in the driver of the white car.

Full video of the fight:
EMBED More News Videos

A fight is seen between dirt bike riders and a motorist on a freeway in San Francisco on Wednesday March 8, 2017.


The person who filmed the event wanted to remain anonymous, but described the scene as the fight unfolded. "And then they approached the vehicle and they started punching in the panels on the vehicle and hitting the windows, breaking the windows. Another vehicle impeded my view so I couldn't see exactly if he was, the man was pulled from the vehicle or if he got out on his own," the witness told ABC7. "Four to five men were hitting him, kicking him even when he was down, very clearly they broke his leg."

The witness said he got out of his car to help when the bikers left the scene. "He had a broken leg as I said. He had a bloodied face. He had road rash. He was in pretty rough shape."

The CHP advises drivers not to get out of their vehicles in an incident like this one. The witness who filmed the fight says he hopes the suspects are found. "These guys obviously think they can do just whatever they want. These are the types of incidents that really need to get attention and that really need to get prosecuted."


The CHP is now reviewing video of the altercation in the hopes of tracking down the suspects who fled the scene, and are asking anyone else who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 415 551-4100.
Related Topics:
newsdirt bikeCHPcalifornia highway patrolHighway 101sideshowside showfightcrimeamazing videodashcam videodashboard camerascaught on cameraroad rageSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on Hwy 101 in SF
NEWS
EB I-80 closed in Richmond after 2 shot
Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
3 key provisions in 'Trumpcare' that cause experts concern
More News
Top Stories
EB I-80 closed in Richmond after 2 shot
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Rollover crash causes major backup in San Jose
2 SFPD officers injured in crash involving Aldon Smith
San Jose officials prepare for flood response town hall
Raider's stadium deal with Bank of America looming
Show More
Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge remains closed due to deterioration
Raiders' Aldon Smith detained after crash in San Francisco
SFPD seek suspect in attack on female Muni driver
Car crashes into New Mexico cafe, injures 4 customers
GOP leaders claim momentum as health bill clears hurdles
More News
Top Video
2 SFPD officers injured in crash involving Aldon Smith
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Raiders' Aldon Smith detained after crash in San Francisco
More Video